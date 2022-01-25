LAND TRANSFERS
January 13, 2022
Cassandra A. Tavorn to Breanna Nauerz – Lot 13 Valleyview Subdivision Plat No 1, an Addition to Maryville
January 14, 2022
Maximilian K. and Laura Anne Pawlowski to Randy Busse and Rosanna Willis Lots 5, 6 Blk 18 Comstock’s Addition to Conception Jct.
Anthony J. and Rebecca L. Lawrence to Proven Property Development, LLC – Lot 2 Woodruff’s First Addition to the City of Maryville
Betty J. McKee Revocable Living Trust, Teresa McKee Successor Trustee to Kyle McKee – W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 13-66-34
Betty J. McKee Revocable Living Trust, Teresa McKee Successor Trustee to Klinton McKee – N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 11-66-34
Faith A. Fliflet to Bradley D. and Heather J. Harding – W1/2 Lots 3, 4 Blk 24 WR Saunder’s Addition to the City of Maryville
January 18, 2022
Gerard L. and Kandie L. Lager to Patricia Harner – E 181 Ft. Lot 2 Blk 6 Town of Conception
Brad C. Judd to Mike and Charity Moyer – Lots 13, 14 Blk 1 Wallis Second Addition to Pickering
Sean Patrick and Jolisa Leigh Gomez to Terry W. and Stephanie E. Webb – Lot 14 Blk 6 Woodruff’s Crestview Addition to Maryville