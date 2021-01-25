COUNTY COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, January 12.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Inventory Disposal form.
Road and Bridge to JA Traffic for 911 signs.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Addition and Abatements (November and December 2020);Extension Council Financial Report (December 2020);Local Emergency Planning Committee email with new appointment information;Nodaway County Economic Development Board meeting notice;BRO-B074(62) Fully Executed Program Award;County Commissioners Association of Missouri (CCAM) Annual Training forms
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, gave updates on projects. B. Walker discussed a call from Stan Sportsman, Hughes Township Trustee regarding a road issue within the windmill footprint. Reviewed information Patton relayed from a call from Matt Barry (representative from Congressman Graves office) regarding the FEMA denial letter.
• Reviewed the Energy Demand Response Incentive (DRI) Program from Evergy sent by Brooks.
• A call was made to Norris Quarries on an invoice that was turned in by Grant Township, for payment, for extra rock on Road #734. Norris agreed to call Jim Farnan, Grant Township Trustee, to review the invoices.
• The commission inspected Road #777 in Hughes Township and Bridges #988 in Washington Township and #956 in Grant Township.
• Two seats on the Senior Citizens Special Tax Fund board have expired. Jeannette Brookshier agreed to continue with the board for another four (4) year term while Bud Boyles declined. A call was made to Richard Logan and Ruth Adwell who both serve on the board, for recommendations for the open seat.
• Forms were filled out for the County Commissioners Association of Missouri (CCAM) annual training. This year’s training will be virtual with all hours required to be completed by June 30, 2021.
• Kim Mildward with NW Missouri Regional Council of Government brought in Environmental Review letters and forms for the commission to sign for the current Community Development Blco Grant bridge planned for FY2021. Also reviewed the Final Notice and Public Explanation of a Proposed Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain and Wetland report. All of these documents pertain to Bridge #0411018 in Jackson Township.
• Following discussion, a motion was made and approved for a 1.5% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for all county employees.
• The commission reviewed the Road Maintenance Agreement for White Cloud Wind project.
• Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Phillips, met with the commission, Patton and Marilyn Jenkins to review budget requests for FY2021 for the prosecutor’s office.
• Alex Callow was appointed to the vacant seat on the Solid Waste Management District board.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, January 14.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Invoice to National Association of Counties (NSCo.) Road and Bridge to Fastenal for supplies.
• A seat on the Senior Citizens Special Tax Fund board that has expired was filled by Wayne Boswell on the recommendation of the board. He was approved and will serve a four-year term ending in 2024.
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, gave updates on projects. The commission discussed the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) that was budgeted for each employee. No other raise requests have been approved for FY2021.
• Doug Sutton, Wendy Combs and Crystal Ward made a presentation on behalf of the New Nodaway Humane Society requesting consideration for the FY2021 Budget.
•A discussion was held regarding 911 road sign inventory.
• A call was made to Monte Ten Kley with Tenaska to discuss when the donations would be sent to the county.
• The commission looked into a ceiling tile issue in the Juvenile office. A call was made to Larry Wickersham, Complete Outdoors, who stated he would honor the same pricing he had in 2020. The commission asked Wickersham to send a quote for additional outdoor maintenance for trees and flower beds. A call was also made to Porter Trash who stated they will honor the same pricing in 2021.
• The commission spoke with Tyler Brooks, Enel - White Cloud Wind project, regarding wind turbine capacity and an updated map of turbine locations. Brooks sent the requested information via email. An email request was sent to Meg Currie for a contact person in accounting.
• The commissioners, along with Patton and Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer worked on the FY2021 Budget. A budget request came in from Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation.
• Jeff Meyer, Jackson Township Trustee, stopped in to discuss reconstruction roads the township is considering for 2021.
The Nodaway County Commission met in an emergency session Friday, January 15 at 10 a.m.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, County Clerk Melinda Patton, Randy Strong, sheriff, Major Scott Wedlock, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum.
• Sheriff Randy Strong and Major Scott Wedlock met with the commissioners to discuss the fire that had occurred in the Nodaway County jail on the evening of January 14, 2021. The fire had been started by an inmate in the holding cell. At the time of the incident, Sheriff Strong, Sgt. Travis Cochenour and Deputy Jesse Bolin were still on duty, working a case and were on hand to assist with the evacuation process. Buchanan and Andrew Counties are currently housing inmates.
There is damage to the cell where the fire was started and to an adjacent cell, with smoke damage throughout the building. Strong discussed issues with the jail building itself, ventilation, fire alarm system, sprinkler system and the evacuation process. The court system will be able to do some court through the Poly-Com process. Strong has talked with Maryville Public Safety about utilizing cells at their facility in the interim if arrests are made however issues will need to be worked out with insurance, etc. Short term tasks will be set up for employees once the adjuster has been able to come on-site to do his report.
Strong reported the response time was exceptional by the fire department, ambulance, public safety and University PD along with the county employees on duty at the jail and working at the Sheriff’s office.
Major Wedlock and Patton will work on the Loss Notice for MOPERM today. Walk will make contact with Continental Sprinkler Systems to set up an estimate for a sprinkler system.