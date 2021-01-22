COURT NEWS

January 5

Judge Robert Rice

Brandon L. Harber, Tarkio, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50

Dylan M. Krzyzopolski, St. Joseph, Property damage, second degree, Failure to appear, warrant issued

January 5

Judge Rebecca McGinley

Jeremiah L. Holmes, Maryville, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less; Displayed, possessed motor vehicle, trailer plates of another person, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Dwan L. Marshall, Maryville, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense; Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense; Fail to equip motor vehicle, motor drawn trailer with two approved red tail lamps on proper level, knowingly, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Joshua M. McCarthy, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

January 6

Judge Robert Rice

Dyamond N. Ross, Florissant, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Melandy Y. Myer, Maryville, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $238

Madison E. Fentiman, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Zachary C. Entriken, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Aldo O. Holguin Hernandes, Alburquerque, New Mexico, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Gage D. Marriott, Clearmont, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $213

Linda M. Russell, Maitland, Failed to display certificate of vehicle inspection or approval, fine

Olivia A. Stack, St. Joseph, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $213

Jasmine S. Samuels, Blue Springs, Speeding, 11-15 mph, $238

Trey A. Richardson, Hopkins, Speeding, 6-10 mph, $60.50; Seat belt violation, $10

Dustyn F. Wilmes, Ravenwood, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $163

Tyler T. Fritzsche, Maryville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Carl W. Shipley, Kearney, Failed to register motor vehicle, $50.50

Hayden J. Beemer, Bedford, Iowa, speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Nathan L. Warren, Kansas City, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Harlan W. King, Ravenwood, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $304; Seat belt violation, $10

Jeffrey A. Westcott, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10

Stephanishia A. Smith-Hartwig, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Tye E. Weston, Barnard, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Jessica A. Vogt, Savannah, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

January 11

Judge Corey Herron

Christopher B. Arrocha, Maryville, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams, suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, two days shock incarceration

Ricky A. White, Pickering, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

January 19

Judge Robert Rice

Alec D. Lawson, Maryville, Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams of less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Ashley Rhynes, Sheridan, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $304; Seat belt violation, $10

Charles W. Hunter, Hopkins, Fail to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left, $60.50

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags