COURT NEWS
January 5
Judge Robert Rice
Brandon L. Harber, Tarkio, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Dylan M. Krzyzopolski, St. Joseph, Property damage, second degree, Failure to appear, warrant issued
January 5
Judge Rebecca McGinley
Jeremiah L. Holmes, Maryville, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less; Displayed, possessed motor vehicle, trailer plates of another person, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Dwan L. Marshall, Maryville, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense; Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense; Fail to equip motor vehicle, motor drawn trailer with two approved red tail lamps on proper level, knowingly, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Joshua M. McCarthy, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
January 6
Judge Robert Rice
Dyamond N. Ross, Florissant, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Melandy Y. Myer, Maryville, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $238
Madison E. Fentiman, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Zachary C. Entriken, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Aldo O. Holguin Hernandes, Alburquerque, New Mexico, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Gage D. Marriott, Clearmont, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $213
Linda M. Russell, Maitland, Failed to display certificate of vehicle inspection or approval, fine
Olivia A. Stack, St. Joseph, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $213
Jasmine S. Samuels, Blue Springs, Speeding, 11-15 mph, $238
Trey A. Richardson, Hopkins, Speeding, 6-10 mph, $60.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Dustyn F. Wilmes, Ravenwood, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $163
Tyler T. Fritzsche, Maryville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Carl W. Shipley, Kearney, Failed to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Hayden J. Beemer, Bedford, Iowa, speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Nathan L. Warren, Kansas City, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Harlan W. King, Ravenwood, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $304; Seat belt violation, $10
Jeffrey A. Westcott, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Stephanishia A. Smith-Hartwig, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Tye E. Weston, Barnard, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Jessica A. Vogt, Savannah, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
January 11
Judge Corey Herron
Christopher B. Arrocha, Maryville, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams, suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, two days shock incarceration
Ricky A. White, Pickering, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
January 19
Judge Robert Rice
Alec D. Lawson, Maryville, Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams of less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Ashley Rhynes, Sheridan, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $304; Seat belt violation, $10
Charles W. Hunter, Hopkins, Fail to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left, $60.50