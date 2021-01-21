MARYVILLE PUBLIC SAFETY
Incidents
December 23
9:42 p.m. – 300 block Volunteer Ave. – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
December 26
8:57 p.m. – 1100 block E. 5th – Assault – Ongoing investigation
January 1
1:21 a.m. – 300 block N. Market – Natalie R. Cunningham, 20, Shenandoah, Iowa – Driving while intoxicated; Open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle; Careless and imprudent driving
January 4
12:10 a.m. – 100 block N. Buchanan – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
January 8
12:11 a.m. – 300 block N. Market – Briann W. Carroll, 18, Maryville, Minor in possession; Daegan T. Jones, 22, Elmo – Supplying alcohol to a minor
January 9
12:58 a.m. – 300 block N. Market – Cole J. Keithly, 20, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Speeding; Failure to maintain financial responsibility
4:15 p.m. – 400 block N. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
January 11
9:33 a.m. – 400 block S. Main – Stolen motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
4:18 p.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Arnold E. Roebkes, 60, Maryville – Trespassing
January 12
7:04 p.m. – 2900 block S. Main – James T. Dunn, 21, St. Joseph – Possession of marijuana; Possession of drug paraphernalia; Equipment violation
January 14
3:41 p.m. – 200 block W. 7th – Arnold E. Roebkes, 60, Maryville – Disorderly conduct
Accidents
January 6
7:12 p.m. – 500 block N. Main – Driver 1: Unknown; Vehicle owner 2: Heather M. Dredge, Maryville
January 13
8:20 p.m. – S. Main & E. South Ave. – Driver 1: Mary G. Rice, 22, Columbia – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Antanae K. Lee, 20, Raymore
9:43 a.m. – 600 block N. Main – Driver 1: Wajid B. Mirza, 26, Eden Prairie, Minnesota – Failure to yield; Driver 2: Claire E. Murrell, 21, Maryville
3:08 p.m. – 1200 block N. Main – Driver 1: Mason C. Dumas, 18, Oak Grove
3:19 p.m. – 1700 block E. 1st – Driver 1: Sydney E. Neas, 20, Maryville; Driver 2: Connor R. Chubick, 21, Maryville
January 15
7:15 a.m. – S. Main & Horsepower Dr. – Driver 1: Tyler R. Paris, 18, Maryville; Driver 2: Mathew E. Black, 37, Maryville