MARYVILLE POLICE
January 8
1:20 p.m. – 200 block E. 7th – Domestic disturbance – Ongoing investigation
January 11
3:14 p.m. – 100 block S. Buchanan – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
January 13
9:16 a.m. – 200 block W. Davison Sq. – Nathaniel L. Emily, 38, Maryville – Trespassing
6:17 p.m. – 700 block Franklin Place – Lynn A. Mace, 55, Maryville – City code violation x2
6:38 p.m. – 600 block E. 3rd – Tammy K. Grout, 49, Maryville, City code violation x2
January 14
12:00 a.m. – 300 block E. Summit Dr. – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
7:14 a. m. – 400 block N. Market – Ryan A. Muskeyvalley, 36, St. Joseph – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
January 15
1:47 a.m. – 200 block E. 16th – Domestic Disturbance – Ongoing investigation
9:32 a.m. – 300 block Volunteer Ave. Harassment – Ongoing investigation
January 16
1:19 a.m. – 400 block M. Main – Blake H. Miller, 19, St. Joseph – Driving while intoxicated, Minor in possession, Failure to obey a traffic signal
11:22 a.m. – 31000 block Sunset Dr. – Lost, stolen license plate – Ongoing investigation
Accidents
January 8
6:45 p.m. – N. Market & E. 7th – Driver 1: Billy J. Stephenson, 30, Maryville; Driver 2: Kaitlyn M. Wilson, 16, Maryville
7:47 p.m. – E. Edwards & S. Market – Driver 1: Daryn D. Berg, 16, Hopkins – Careless and imprudent driving; Driver 2: Branden R. Peaches, 21, Maryville
January 9
11:49 a.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Driver 1: Mindy L. Neihart, 40, Clarinda, Iowa; Driver 2: Heather R. Townsend, 44, Maryville
January 11
4:35 p.m. – 300 block E. 4th – Driver 1: Dylan N. Mildfeldt, 22, Maryville; Driver 2: Ramona L. Logsdon, 52, Maryville
January 15
3:22 p.m. – 300 block S. Country Club Rd. – Driver 1: Christian B. Chastain, 26, Maryville; Driver 2: David M. Chesnut, 55, Maryville
January 16
9:09 a.m. – W. 9th & N. Mulberry – Driver 1: Casey J. Groom, 19, Weston; Driver 2: Shane B. Rhoades, 20, Centralia