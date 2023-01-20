MUNICIPAL COURT
December 21
MUNICIPAL COURT
December 21
Judge Robert Rice
Eniale C. Brant, St. Joseph, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Evan A. Butler, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Rajitha Chintala, Mary-ville, Loitering, $400
Lillie A. Cruse, Maryville, Defective equipment, $250
Mithusri Doddi, Maryville, Loitering, $400
Isaac K. Gillespie, Kearney, Fail to stop sign, at stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $60.50
Emily A. Hook, Lee’s Summit, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
James R. Jamieson, Stanberry, Defective equipment, $186.50
Shivaram Kothapally, Maryville, Loitering, $400
Haley M. Lewis, Liberty, Expired plates, $50.50
McKayla McGinnis, Maryville, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Samyuktha Pandula, Maryville, Loitering, $400
