COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, January 11.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Invoice to Snyder & Associates (BRO-B074(62). County Clerk to Dominion Voting Systems for upgraded ADA voting equipment (ARPA funds).
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Email from Christy Forney, Emergency Management Director re: Hazard Mitigation funding for generators; Extension Council Expense Report (December 2021); Nodaway County Economic Development request for FY2022 contribution.
• A resident of Atchison Township called in to discuss the brush laws and trees over the roadway. A call was made to Brandon Dougherty, Atchison Township Trustee. Dougherty and Eric Jones, maintenance operator later stopped in to discuss the issues in Atchison Township with the brush law and the actions the township can take if landowners are not maintaining as they should. Dougherty and Jones also filled out a Reconstruction request for Road #97 to be considered for 2022 and discussed other road issues within the township.
• The commissioners, along with Nodaway County Collector/Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins and Patton, worked on the FY2022 Budget.
• After discussion on the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for COVID sick leave, A motion was made, seconded and passed by vote that any COVID related illness will no longer be paid through ARPA funds effective January 16, 2022. Present for the discussion were Jenkins and Patton. H.R. Director will be notified as it will no longer be a page in the handbook.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, January 13.
In attendance were North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker was absent.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Invoice to Devnet; transfer request of sick leave from one employee to another. County Clerk to Dominion Voting Systems for annual licensing fees.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Proposals for cyber coverage
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, gave updates on his crew’s activities.
• The commission made a call to Amy Dowis, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Government, for clarification on a MoDOT issue.
• Deputy appointment for Shirley Schmidt was approved by the Ccommission.
• The commissioners, along with Nodaway County Collector/Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins and Patton, worked on the FY2022 Budget. Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Phillips met with the commissioners to answer questions about items within his request.
• Garry McFee, sales representative of Howe Company, stopped in to visit with the commission.
• Randy Stoll, Jefferson Township, turned in a Reconstruction application for Road #643 for consideration in the 2022 reconstruction budget.
• Leroy Crawford, Jackson Township, stopped in to discuss Roads #651 and #652 with the commission.
• The commission, along with Engle, inspected the Road #97 and #105 in Atchison Township as possible roads for the reconstruction budget for FY2022.
• The commission, Jenkins and Patton worked on FY2022 budget items.