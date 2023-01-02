COURT NEWS
December 7
Judge Robert Rice
Ingrid L. Brown, Bolckow, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Brandon L. Harris, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Marshall A. Gross, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Brett J. Wilmes, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Kemuel D. Sloan, Hope Mills, North Carolina, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Jackson K. Underwood, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Kailey M. Rose, Kearney, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Dakotah L. Turner, Peculiar, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Valentino J. Ulberg, Independence, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Katelynn M. Nelson, Eldon, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Madison T. Cheeney, St. Joseph, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Colton R. Straight, Grant City, Seat belt violation, $10
Sophia E. Ferguson, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Lainey M. Graff, Sigourney, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Hilirea R. Sanlan, Savannah, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Norma I. Spire, Parnell, Seat belt violation, $10
Alexis L. Gerber, Shawnee, Kansas, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $254
Eleni N. Pelham, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Ethan T. Golden, Conception Jct., Failed to proceed with caution, yield right of way, reduce speed when approaching stationary emergency vehicle displaying emergency lights, $80.50
Jett J. Beemer, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Windy D. Hawn, Maitland, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Hunter T. Woods, Stanberry, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Anthony L. Rake, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
December 13
Judge Robert Rice
Anthony W. Boydston, St. Joseph, Domestic assault, 4th degree, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kathryn N. Harris, Forest City, Domestic assault, 4th degree, 11 days county jail
Todd W. Hayes, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, Complete SATOP and VIP
Jerry D. Hughes, Conception Jct., Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, Complete SATOP and VIP
Benjamin M. Marion, Skidmore, Resisting, interfering with arrest for a felony, Four years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation, 30 days shock incarceration; Assault, 4th degree, 30 days county jail, consecutive
Dalton Luke, Stanberry, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, Complete SATOP and VIP
Trista M. Murphy, Savannah, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Seth D. Shurvington, Maryville, Property damage, 2nd degree, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation two days shock incarceration
Kirsten M. Trigg, Maryville, Failure to register motor vehicle, $77.50