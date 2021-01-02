LAND TRANSFERS
December 23, 2020
JCBL Development LLC, James W. Loch to Bryan E. and Karen M. Brown Revocable Living Trust – Lot 9 Ridgeline Estates Phase II, a Subdivision to City of Maryville
Lorita N. Mihindukulaooriya and Nilantha Dambadeni to Derek and Alyssa Rohlfsen – Lot 38 Wandering Hills Estates Plat Three
Carrie McLead to Gerald C. Harrison – All That Part W1/2 SW1/4 Sec. 27-65-36
James S. Travalent to Dennis L. and Diane R. Schieber Revocable Inter Vivos Trust – S184 Ft Lot 1 Blk 4 Original Town Old Conception
December 28, 2020
Matthew G. and Amber N. Morrow to Wesley Clark – S1/2 W 124.5 Ft Lot 11 East Addition to Burlington Jct.
December 29, 2020
Gene Heller to Thomas J. and Denise B. Workman – SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 4-65-3and NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 9-65-36
Cameron and Amy Tally and Evan and Lori Tally to Tally Family Farms LLC – N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 18-63-36; NW1/4 SE1/4 and SE1/4 NE ¼ Sec 1-63-37; S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 7-63-36
David M. and Susan S. Wenrich to Wenrich Family Trust – Part NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 19-64-35 and another Part NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 19-64-35
David M. and Susan S. Wenrich to Wenrich Family Trust – Lots 5, 6 Blk 18 W.R. Saunder’s Addition to Maryville
Alan W. Roush to Alysha Harris – Lot 12 Blk 2 S. M. Dunn’s Addition to Maryville
Frankie D Chesnut to Alan Roush – Lot 6 Blk 19 A. Thompson’s Subdivision of Blks 17, 18, 19, 21, 22 Southern Extension or Addition to Maryville
Stephen P. and Wendy M. Miller to Stephen P. and Wendy M. Miller Revocable Trust – Lot 8A Amended Lot 8 Plat 2 Rolling Hills Estates
December 30, 2020
Lillian Kathryn and Douglas Dean Hawley to David Scott Glidden and Christine Michaelle Forney – N 16 Acres MOL SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 34-63-35 and SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 34-63-35
Teresa Bowen to Jeremy Siemer and Tina Dawson – Lot 3 Blk 22 M.W. Charles’ Second Addition to Maryville