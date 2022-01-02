COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, Dec. 21.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Extension Council Expense Report (November 2021); Additions and Abatements (October and November 2021); Sheriff’s Inmate Report (October and November 2021)
• The commission reviewed letters from Sheriff Randy Strong regarding two new sheriff deputy hires of Tanner Hall and Kaylie Spire.
• Judge Robert Rice stopped in to discuss the Mental Health Initiative Board status. Rice explained that Atchison County had not signed the agreement, so he had reworked the paperwork to include Nodaway, Gentry, Holt and Worth counties. Rice asked the commission to review the document changes, sign and return to him.
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor reviewed work the crew has been doing on tubes and sign repair/replacement due to the high winds.
• A call was made to Jean Caulkins to gauge her interest in serving another term on the Senior Citizen’s Board. Caulkins agreed to another four-year term. The commission approved her appointment.
• A concerned resident of White Cloud Township called regarding signs that are bent due to mowers. The commission referred the resident to Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT.)
• Rex Wallace, assessor reviewed his budget requests for the county FY2022 Budget. Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney, met with the commission to review numbers and his requests for the FY2022 Budget. A call was made to Jackson Insurance to check on the status of an application for cybersecurity insurance.
• Phillips discussed current office set up with the commission as well as requested a letter of support for the vacant Fourth Circuit Presiding Judge seat.
• The commission revised the Holiday Schedule. The schedule was redistributed to office holders.
• The commission, along with Engle, inspected the BRO-B074(62) Bridge, Road #613 In Polk Township and Roads #405 and 406 in Jackson Township.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, Dece.23.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Liquor License for Timbearcats Axe, LLC; Invoice to IHP Industrial, Inc.
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor reviewed work the crew has been doing.
• Amy Firavich, Nodaway County Senior Center Administrator and Joe Baumli, board member, met with the commission to present information on the center and request to be considered for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
• A call was made to IHP Industrial, Inc. to review an invoice sent.
• The commission, along with Engle, inspected Road #97 in Atchison Township, Bridge on Road #161 in Hopkins, tubes on Road #800 and #867 in Hughes Township, tubes on Road #318 in Lincoln Township and tubes and the road on Road #214 in Union Township.
• The commission discussed 2021 revenues to date along with the feasibility of a Cost-of -Living Adjustment (COLA) and the suggested amounts for FY2022.
• After speaking with several county employees and officials, the commission revisited the Holiday Schedule. It was decided to keep the schedule as it is except for changing the date Columbus Day is observed to the Friday after Thanksgiving. The schedule was redistributed to office holders.