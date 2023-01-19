COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, January 3.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton. North District Commissioner Chris Burns, was absent
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Indigent burial request to Bram Funeral Home; County Road Construction Procedure form for new construction/reconstruction of CART roads.
•Deputy appointments for Christie Swinford, Jessica Whaley, Shirley Schmidt, Angie Cordell and Madison Lesher were approved by the commission.
• A landowner stopped in to inquire on the abandonment a portion of County Road 234, starting .20 of a mile North of County Road 233 (also known as Panther Road) and abandoned completely to the North end of Section 8 and 9, Township 65 North, Range 33 West, Nodaway County, Missouri. Also present: Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.
• Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, met with the commissioners and Engle regarding 2023-24 bridge status. A survey is being done today on Bridge #805 and all should be able to be put out to bid by the end of January or first part of February.
• Reviewed a verbal quote from Bill Driskell for the ceiling work at the Prosecuting Attorney’s office in the courthouse. Also worked on the outlet in the county clerk’s office.
• A resident of Polk Township called regarding a zoning issue. Resident was referred to Eric Couts, Polk Township Zoning and Planning.
• Sheriff Randy Strong and Major Scott Wedlock stopped in to set up a time to come discuss budget requests for FY2023.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, January 10.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Road and Bridge Fuel/Equipment report; Invoice to MTE for time block service; County Clerk’s fee report (December 2022.) Road and Bridge to MTE for office supplies; Sheriff to Missouri Western State University for Law Enforcement Academy Tuition through ARPA funds; to Missouri State Highway Patrol for training fees.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Extension Expense Report (December 2022)
• The commissioners, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, moved office furniture out of the Prosecuting Attorney’s office for ceiling work to be done
• The commission, along with Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Patton worked on budgetary items. A call was made to Cindy Easely, Andrew County Treasurer, to get more information on the NWMO Child Support budget submitted. Also placed a call to Tara Cluck with Child Support, Andrew County for a copy of the contract. Cluck was to deliver a copy. Reviewed submitted information from Nodaway County Health Department.
• Reviewed and signed the contract for an employee going to the Law Enforcement Academy for the Nodaway County Sheriff Department.
• The commission discussed requests for the conference room at the Administration Center for after-hours times. Those requests were denied as no office holder could cover the times requested.
• The commission, along with Jenkins and Patton worked on budgetary items. A call was made to Dennis Porter, Porter Trash Service who stated he would not change the county’s pricing for FY23. The county does not need to bid out this service.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, January 12.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included: 2023 Salary Schedule. Juvenile to MTE for office furniture.
• The commissioners reviewed and signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the Nodaway County Hazard Mitigation Plan.
• The commissioner looked over work completed in the prosecuting attorney’s office. There is some office furniture that the prosecutor does not plan to use. Items have been offered to North Star Advocacy Center who will make arrangements to come pick up what they can utilize. Inventory will be adjusted.
• The commission, along with county office holders that have full-time staff, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Rex Wallace, assessor, Randy Strong, sheriff, Lisa James, recorder of deeds, Tina Deiter, prosecuting attorney and Patton worked on the 2023 Salary Schedule. A motion was made by Wallace to raise the base salary for new hires by 2%. James seconded the motion. Following discussion, the motion was unanimously approved. Patton revised the Salary Schedule chart which the commission approved. The new schedule will be emailed out to office holders as well as be placed in the 2023 Employee Handbook.
A call was taken from the Andrew County to discuss the NWMO Child Support budget submitted. Also on the call was Tara Cluck. Cluck is bringing the contract and Nodaway County case load numbers on Friday for review. Elaine Wilson, circuit clerk discussed budget requests via phone. The commission spoke with Amy Dowis, NWMO Regional Council of Governments regarding grants submitted on the county’s behalf that will impact the 2023 budget. Dee O’Riley, public administrator and Sue Wagner, clerk to the public administrator, met with the commission to discuss budget requests.
• A call was taken from Scott Clements, Monroe Township board member, regarding road issues. The commission also spoke with Kurt Livengood, Commissioner of Atchison County on these roads.
• The commissioners spoke with Larry Jacobson, Snyder and Associates, regarding possible BRO expenses for FY2023. Also spoke with Jose Rodriguez on the TAP grant process.
• At 10:05 a.m., the commission went into closed session and returned at 10:45 a.m.
• Cheryl Chesnut, Senior Citizens Special Tax Fund board member let the commission know that the December 20, 2022 minutes stated that she would do a two-year term. Chesnut asked that they change that to the original four-year term.
• Jim Farnan, Trustee of Grant Township stopped in to discuss the April election.