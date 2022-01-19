MUNICIPAL COURT
January 11
Venkates R. Gadde, Mary-ville, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, $125
Holly J. Caviness, Blue Springs, Defective equipment, $225; Driving while intoxicated, suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation
Ryan P. Theunissen, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle on highway without valid or no license; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Tammy R. Foster, Hopkins, Trespass, $250
Benjamin Ahmic, Avondale, Littering, $300
Simon Tesfamariam, Kansas City, Failure to register motor vehicle; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Robert C. Mauk, Knox City, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, $125
Michelle L. Gascoigne, Maryville, Failure to register vehicle; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Carey J. Volner, Maitland, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Isaiah J. Gonzalez, Mary-ville, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, $125
Brooke M. M. Wenzara, Maryville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Halea G. Vangundy, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, $125
Jeffrey D. Gross, Mary-ville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Leilani N. Brooks-Jackson, Kansas City, Possession of drug paraphernalia, $200
La’Monte T. Simms, Kansas City, Possession of marijuana, $250
Laura A. Schuetz, Mary-ville, Operate motor vehicle in careless and reckless manner, $60.50
William T. Petersen, Maryville, Failure to register vehicle, $50
Marcus A. Manuel III, Florissant, Failure to appear, $25
Krista K. Jones, Savannah, Minor visibly intoxicated/BAC .02 or more, Failure to appear, warrant issued