MUNICIPAL COURT

January 11

Venkates R. Gadde, Mary-ville, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, $125

Holly J. Caviness, Blue Springs, Defective equipment, $225; Driving while intoxicated, suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation

Ryan P. Theunissen, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle on highway without valid or no license; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Tammy R. Foster, Hopkins, Trespass, $250

Benjamin Ahmic, Avondale, Littering, $300

Simon Tesfamariam, Kansas City, Failure to register motor vehicle; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Robert C. Mauk, Knox City, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, $125

Michelle L. Gascoigne, Maryville, Failure to register vehicle; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Carey J. Volner, Maitland, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Isaiah J. Gonzalez, Mary-ville, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, $125

Brooke M. M. Wenzara, Maryville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Halea G. Vangundy, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, $125

Jeffrey D. Gross, Mary-ville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Leilani N. Brooks-Jackson, Kansas City, Possession of drug paraphernalia, $200

La’Monte T. Simms, Kansas City, Possession of marijuana, $250

Laura A. Schuetz, Mary-ville, Operate motor vehicle in careless and reckless manner, $60.50

William T. Petersen, Maryville, Failure to register vehicle, $50

Marcus A. Manuel III, Florissant, Failure to appear, $25

Krista K. Jones, Savannah, Minor visibly intoxicated/BAC .02 or more, Failure to appear, warrant issued

