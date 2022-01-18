LAND TRANSFERS
January 6, 2022
Frances Shipley Revocable Living Trust, William Dean Shipley, Successor Trustee to Jessica A. Nelson and Hunter C. Stufflebean – Lot 25 Valleyview Subdivision Plat No. 1 Maryville
Steven and Samantha Brown to 102 Valley Land, LLC – Lot 3 Blk 52 Original Town of Hopkins
January 7, 2022
Mildred J. Schwebach to Eric D. Hernandez – Lots 7, 8 Blk 2 Fifth Addition to Skidmore
Donnis D. and Bennetta M. Davis Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, Darla Roberts Successor Trustee to Brett A. and Nancy E. Waddingham – Com E1/4 Cor Sec 18-66-35
January 10, 2022
Stanley C. and Jennifer S. Boulting to Stanley C. Boulting Living Trust – See Record
Exchange Accomodation Titleholder, Inc to Randall T. Potthoff Revocable Trust Agreement – W1/2 SE1/4 & NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 7-65-36
January 11, 2022
Tim E. Boner to Gerald F. and Cheryl J. Porter – Lots 1, 2 Blk 20 Comstock’s Second Addition to Conception Jct.
Deborah Byron to Deborah Byron and Courtney Koch – Lot 45 Scout Ridge Estates
Michelle Lynn and Scott R. Erickson to Mark and Rhonda Galentine – Lot 5 Blk 35 F. Hastings; Addition to Maryville
January 12, 2022
Stephen M. and Alicia M. Reed to Series 4 SMA Rentals LLC – Lot Blk 3 Southern Extension to Maryville
Stephen M. and Alicia M. Reed to Series 1 SMA Rentals LLC – Lot 3 Blk 60 E.S. Stephenson’s Addition to Maryville
Stephen M. and Alicia M. Reed to Series 5 SMA Rentals LLC – Lot 11 Western Boundary Southern Extension to Maryville
Stephen M. and Alicia M. Reed to Series 2 SMA Rentals LLC – E 176 Ft. S 132 Ft Blk 5 Saunders Addition to Maryville