COURT NEWS
December 19
Judge Corey Herron
Sterling L. Moore, Maryville, Resisting, interfering with arrest for felony, Four years Department of Corrections with court retaining jurisdiction, 120 day program; Assault, fourth degree, 10 days county jail
Benjamin M. Marion, Skidmore, Resisting, interfering with arrest for felony, Four years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation; Assault, 30 days county jail
Derrick J. Garnett, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation extended one year, complete treatment
December 20
Judge Robert Rice
Dakota L. Wray, Hopkins, Driving while revoked, suspended, first offense, $250
December 21
Judge Robert Rice
Shelbi Scheel, Peoria, Arizona, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
David A. Sickman, Skidmore, Fail to stop at stop sign, stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $60.50
Madison M. Brumley, Maryville, Fail to stop at stop sign, stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $60.50
Bailee Nicole Tomney, Kansas City, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Saryn Demarr, Maryville, Defective equipment, $186.50
Rachel G. Shields, Defective equipment, $250
Cameron T. Jenkins, Maryville, Take, attempt to take and/or possess deer without deer permit, Missouri resident
January 3
Judge Robert Rice
Clayton D. Griffith, Wathena, Kansas, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license; Speeding, 20-25 mph over; Fail to drive in right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction, causing immediate threat of accident, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Mark E. McPherson, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention or stop; Fail to comply with Halloween related restrictions for sex offenders, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jessica M. Rigney, King City, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
January 4
Judge Robert Rice
Alonso Salgado-Ibarra, Shawnee, Kansas, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Jay’von J. McKinney, Blue Springs, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Blake A. Richardson, Fillmore, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Scott D. Yount, Maryville, Failed to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Seth A. Zentner, Johnson, Nebraska, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50