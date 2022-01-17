MISSOURI HIGHWAY PATROL

January 4

10:36 a.m. – Tyler J. Whittington, 26, Burlington Jct. – Speeding 11-15 mph over; No seat belt; Operate vehicle on highway without valid license

January 7

7:06 p.m. – Matthew F. Felton, 43, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Failed to place vehicle not in motion as near right hand side of highway

January 9

2:26 a.m. – William D. McCrea, 30, King City  Driving while intoxicated; Careless and imprudent driving, resulting in a crash

January 11

10:47 a.m. – Sabrina L. Trautz, 25, Barnard – Failure to drive on right half of roadway; Possession marijuana; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

 

