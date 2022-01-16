COURT NEWS

January 3

Judge Corey Herron

Ian S. Bally, Maryville, Harassment, second degree, Suspended imposition of sentence, one year supervised probation; Property damage, second degree, 30 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, one-year supervised probation

January 4

Judge Robert Rice

Kurt A. Ritchie, Mound City, Illegally possess or transport deer or parts thereof, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Bryce A. Stratton, St. Joseph, Probation violation, Speeding, 26+ mph over, Probation revoked, original fine of $1000 enforced

Margaret L. Uelingger, Grant City, Probation violation, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, second/subsequent offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Sean D. Watson, Ravenwood, Probation violation, Animal neglect or abandonment, Failure to appear, warrant

January 5

Judge Robert Rice

Enaisia J. S. Hamilton, Kansas City, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Caleb J. Hanig, Ravenwood, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Delani J. Murphy, Skidmore, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Gabriel E. Schuetz, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $328.80

Abubakar M. Sheikh, Kansas City, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Margaret L. Ueligger, Grant City, Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued; Seat belt violation, $10

Rick D. Williams, Lee’s Summit, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense x2; Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued; Seat belt violation x2, $20

January 11

Judge Robert Rice

Brian A. Cain, Oregon, Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention or stop, 36 hours county jail

Demetres A. J. Brown, Plattsburg, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, $500

Jacee B. Winn, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

 

