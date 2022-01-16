COURT NEWS
January 3
Judge Corey Herron
Ian S. Bally, Maryville, Harassment, second degree, Suspended imposition of sentence, one year supervised probation; Property damage, second degree, 30 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, one-year supervised probation
January 4
Judge Robert Rice
Kurt A. Ritchie, Mound City, Illegally possess or transport deer or parts thereof, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Bryce A. Stratton, St. Joseph, Probation violation, Speeding, 26+ mph over, Probation revoked, original fine of $1000 enforced
Margaret L. Uelingger, Grant City, Probation violation, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, second/subsequent offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Sean D. Watson, Ravenwood, Probation violation, Animal neglect or abandonment, Failure to appear, warrant
January 5
Judge Robert Rice
Enaisia J. S. Hamilton, Kansas City, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Caleb J. Hanig, Ravenwood, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Delani J. Murphy, Skidmore, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Gabriel E. Schuetz, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $328.80
Abubakar M. Sheikh, Kansas City, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Margaret L. Ueligger, Grant City, Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued; Seat belt violation, $10
Rick D. Williams, Lee’s Summit, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense x2; Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued; Seat belt violation x2, $20
January 11
Judge Robert Rice
Brian A. Cain, Oregon, Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention or stop, 36 hours county jail
Demetres A. J. Brown, Plattsburg, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, $500
Jacee B. Winn, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300