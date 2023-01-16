MARYVILLE POLICE
December 30
5:35 p.m. – 100 block N. Vine – Stealing by deceit – Ongoing investigation
December 31
5:25 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Abigal M. Seipel, 18, Maryville – Larceny; Gabriel L. Miller, 18, Wilcox – Larceny
January 1
1:50 p.m. – 500 block S. Main – Vikas R. Yennam, 22, Maryville, No valid driver’s license
2:07 p.m. – 600 block E. 7th – Venkata R. Yarram, 26, Maryville – No valid driver’s license; Failure to register motor vehicle; Failure to maintain financial responsibility
January 3
12:45 a.m. – 600 block E. 7th – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
10:07 a.m. – 2000 block E. 1st, Storage Units – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
12:01 p.m. – 400 block W. Edwards – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
11:51 p.m. – 200 block N. Depot – Mujahid S. Mohammed, 22, Maryville – Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle
January 5
2:20 p.m. – 400 block E. 5th – Stealing by deceit – Ongoing investigation
January 7
6:41 a.m. – 100 block S. Vine – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
7:47 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Jasmine R. Ford, 20, Maryville – Larceny; Benjamin J. McGill, Maryville – Larceny
January 8
9:25 a.m. – 400 block N. Vine – Karagan Max, Maryville – Peace disturbance
Accident
December 31
1:10 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Drover 1: Irma R. Copeland, 72, Maryville; Driver 2: Tonia M. Griffey, 56, Red Oak, Iowa
January 6
9:51 a.m. – 400 block N. Dewey – Driver 1: Unknown; Property owner; United Fiber
January 7
12:00 p.m. – 300 block E. 1st – Driver 1: Unknown; Vehicle owner 2: Tanner G. Dalinghaus, Trney
