MARYVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
December 7
7:49 p.m. – 400 block E. Jenkins – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
December 24
6:20 p.m. – 600 block S. Prairie – Disorderly conduct – Ongoing investigation
December 29
7:45 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Lost/stolen property – Cell phone
January 1
12:45 a.m. – 300 block W. 4th – Jocelyn S.M. Rodriquez, 18, Parnell – Minor io possession
1:26 a.m. – 100 block W. Halsey – Evan S. Saxton, 18, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Failure to register a motor vehicle
2:50 a.m. – 1700 block S. Main – Jori R. Winn, 20, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated, Minor in possession, Improper lane usage
4:12 a.m. – 1100 block E. 1st – Eric T. Wentz, 40, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Failure to obey a posted stop sign
6:41 p.m. – 500 block E. 7th – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
January 4
7:25 a.m. – 1200 block E. 1st – Tampering with a motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
8:02 a.m. – 1300 block E. 1st – Tampering with a motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
10:27 a.m. – 400 block W. 2nd – Larry L. Laun, 74, Gravois Mills – Code violation
January 5
11:21 a.m. – 600 block E. 1st – Trespassing – Ongoing investigation
January 6
3:37 p.m. – 1200 block E. 1st – Assault – Ongoing investigation
January 7
11:46 a.m. – 400 block Mattie – Recovered property – Debit card
January 9
2:06 a.m. – 1600 block N. Main – Dareyn A.R. Crider, 21, Sidney, Iowa – Driving while intoxicated, Failure to maintain right half of road
January 10
6:00 a.m. – 800 block E. Edwards – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
Accidents
January 4
6:44 p.m. – U.S. Hwy 136 & Katydid Rd. – Driver 1: Madison D. Conley, 23, Pickering – Careless and imprudent driving; Driver 2: Joseph A. Waldeier, 16, Maryville
January 5
10:52 a.m. – 100 block E. 3rd – Driver 1: Ryan D. Prewett, 46, Rolla; Driver 2: Tom L. Thompson, 76, Maryville
January 6
3:37 p.m. – 1200 block E. 1st – Driver 1: Thomas J. Endicott, 38, Maryville; Driver 2: Brayden R. Durham, 18, Conception Jct.
January 8
1:40 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Driver 1: Christopher L. Anderson, 41, Parnell; Vehicle owner 2: Rebecca A. Dunnell, Maryville