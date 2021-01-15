MARYVILLE PUBLIC SAFETY
December 31
10:46 p.m. – 300 block N. Mulberry – Payton A. Schieffer, 20, Maryville – Minor in possession
January 1
1:40 a.m. – 200 block N. Market – Drake L. Kinsella, 21, Grant City – Driving while intoxicated
3:45 a.m. – 1700 block E. 1st – Jordan A. Edwards, 23, Stanberry – Driving while intoxicated Failure to illuminate headlamps at dark
6:14 p.m. – 100 block N. Vine – Identity theft – Ongoing investigation
January 2
1:02 a.m. – 500 block N. Mulberry – Josie C Gray, 27, Lenox, Iowa – Driving while intoxicated, Equipment violation
January 3
8:05 p.m. – 200 block Park Ave. – Assault – Ongoing investigation
January 5
12:46 p.m. – 600 block E. 1st – Randall K. Johnson II, 19, Maryville – Possession of marijuana; Possession of drug paraphernalia; Following another vehicle too close
6:32 p.m. – 800 block N. Fillmore – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
January 7
3:15 p.m. – 900 block S. Market – Mikhail M. Smith, 23, Clearmont – No valid driver’s license
3:55 p.m. – 2600 block S. Main – Fraud – Ongoing investigation
January 8
8:39 a.m. – 600 block N. Main – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
January 10
1:01 a.m. – 200 block N Market – Rachel C.S. Wignall, 20, Creston, Iowa – Minor in possession
1:42 a.m. – 1500 block N. Main – Christopher J. Clewell, 23, Dubuque, Iowa – Driving while intoxicated; Failure to maintain right half of roadway
Accidents
January 8
4:10 p.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Driver 1: Jimmy L. Davis, 58, Skidmore – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Carolyn R. Hall, 43, Mound City
January 9
6:10 p.m. – 200 block N. Main – Driver 1: Mary T. Urbanek, 21, Roland, Iowa – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Cameron T. Jenkins, 16, Maryville