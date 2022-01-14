NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF
November 17
Deputies took a report of burglary in Barnard
November 23
Joshua A. Fletcher, 26, McFall, St. Joseph municipal warrant, non-moving traffic violation
November 24
Deputies took a report of endangering welfare of child. Anthony C. Bodle, 32, Maryville was charged for endangering welfare of child
November 25
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Guilford
November 27
Christopher L. Moore, 22, Independence, Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams; Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner; Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width; Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license; Driving while intoxicated
November 29
Betty S. Fanning, 38, St. Joseph, Probation violation
Tessa R. Jones, 38, Burlington Jct., Failure to appear
Donna E. Melendez, 31, Kansas City, Failure to appear
December 1
Jamie M. Leigh, 42, Villisca, Iowa, Stealing
Wesley S. Hillhouse, 29, Maryville, Unlawful possession of a firearm; Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid
Deputies responded to a report of unlawful possession of a firearm in Maryville
December 2
Will T. Fisher, 29, Sheridan, Driving while intoxicated – Persistent
December 3
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville
Deputies took a report of recovered stolen property from another jurisdiction in Maryville
Deputies took a report of stealing of motor vehicle in Maryville
Deputies responded to a report of assault in Maryville. Abby N. Price, 19, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was charged with assault
December 4
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville
Telly L. Williams, 44, St. Joseph, St. Joseph municipal warrant for cat/dog at large
December 6
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Guilford
December 10
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Skidmore
December 12
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Elmo
December 13
Deputies took a report of fraud claim crime victim in Maryville
December 14
Jason M. Milbourn, 30, Ravenwood, Failure to appear
December 16
Deputies responded to a report of tampering with motor vehicle in Hopkins
December 19
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville
Deputies responded to a report of trespass in Maryville
December 21
Deputies respond to a report of violation of ex parte, full order of protection in Hopkins
December 27
Katherine M. Ritter, 46, St. Joseph, Failure to obey judge’s order