NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF

November 17

Deputies took a report of burglary in Barnard

November 23

Joshua A. Fletcher, 26, McFall, St. Joseph municipal warrant, non-moving traffic violation

November 24

Deputies took a report of endangering welfare of child. Anthony C. Bodle, 32, Maryville was charged for endangering welfare of child

November 25

Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Guilford

November 27

Christopher L. Moore, 22, Independence, Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams; Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner; Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width; Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license; Driving while intoxicated

November 29

Betty S. Fanning, 38, St. Joseph, Probation violation

Tessa R. Jones, 38, Burlington Jct., Failure to appear

Donna E. Melendez, 31, Kansas City, Failure to appear

December 1

Jamie M. Leigh, 42, Villisca, Iowa, Stealing

Wesley S. Hillhouse, 29, Maryville, Unlawful possession of a firearm; Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid

Deputies responded to a report of unlawful possession of a firearm in Maryville

December 2

Will T. Fisher, 29, Sheridan, Driving while intoxicated – Persistent

December 3

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville

Deputies took a report of recovered stolen property from another jurisdiction in Maryville

Deputies took a report of stealing of motor vehicle in Maryville

Deputies responded to a report of assault in Maryville. Abby N. Price, 19, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was charged with assault

December 4

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville

Telly L. Williams, 44, St. Joseph, St. Joseph municipal warrant for cat/dog at large

December 6

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Guilford

December 10

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Skidmore

December 12

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Elmo

December 13

Deputies took a report of fraud claim crime victim in Maryville

December 14

Jason M. Milbourn, 30, Ravenwood, Failure to appear

December 16

Deputies responded to a report of tampering with motor vehicle in Hopkins

December 19

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville

Deputies responded to a report of trespass in Maryville

December 21

Deputies respond to a report of violation of ex parte, full order of protection in Hopkins

December 27

Katherine M. Ritter, 46, St. Joseph, Failure to obey judge’s order

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags