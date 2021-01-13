LAND TRANSFERS
December 31, 2020
Allyson N. Carter to Mitchell L. Gladman – Lot 3 Blk 22 Torrance’s Addition to the City of Maryville
William Eugene Kerns to Matthew G. and Amber N. Morrow – Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 Blk 2 LaMar’s Second Addition to Elmo
Dad Gumm -7 LLC to Evan D. and Crystal Yoder – E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 10-66-
Dad Gumm -1 LLC to NWMO Investments LLC – Lots 1, 2 ¼ Blk 1 Robinson’s First Addition to Maryville
January 4, 2021
Pierson Rentals LLC, Travis Pierson to Walter Brothers Investment LLC – E1/2 Lot 1 Blk 6 Northwest Extension or Addition to the City of Maryville; W1/2 Lot 1 Blk 6 Northwest Extension or Addition to City of Maryville
Francis D. and Phyllis E. Smith to Adam L. and Sherra L. Weldon – NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 34-66-36
John and Sara Mundorf to Errol Cordell, Jr. – Point South Line Sec 5-63-35…See Record
Ryan Moore Woltkamp to William E. Kerns – Lots 6, 7 Fullerton Addition to Maryville
January 6, 2021
Ziegler Realty LLC, Gary Trettel, CFO to Ziegler Maryville LLC – Sec 36-65-36
Joseph B. Wynn Revocable Trust to Joseph B. Wynn – S1/2 NW1/4 and NE1/4 Sw1/4 …Sec 19-65-36
Joseph B. Wynn to Jody S. Wynn – S1/2 NW1/4 and NE1/4 Sw1/4 …Sec 19-65-36