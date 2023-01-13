NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF
November 9
November 9
Deputies responded to a report of assault in Maryville
November 16
Logan D. Evans, 31, Guilford, Unlawful possession of firearm
November 22
Colby A. Lock, 39, Council Bluffs, Failure to appear
November 23
Jacob A.M. Nastasio, 31, Maitland, Harassment and Operatingvehicle on highway without a valid license
November 26
Deputies took a report of fraud/scam in Pickering
November 29
Deputies took a report of fraud/scam in Ravenwood
November 30
David D. James, Burlington Jct, Failure to appear
Christopher S. Townsend, 47, Pickering, Driving while intoxicated
Deputies responded to a report of forgery in Barnard
December 1
Deputies took a report of fraud/scam in Skidmore
Anthony J. Dickens, 36, Barnard, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Maryville
December 2
Deputies took a report of fraud/scam in Parnell
Dawson R. Law, 22, Burlington Jct., Unlawful sell of tobacco to a minor
December 7
Stephen E. Stevens, 60, Ravenwood, Failure to appear
Ryan J. Madden, 46, Maryville, Failure to appear
Mark E. Greeley, 65, Elmo, Assault, second degree
December 9
Deputies took a report of stealing, $750 or more in Maryville
December 10
Logan D. Evans, 31, Guilford, Probation violation
December 12
Joshua R. Prokop, 34, Kansas City, Failure to appear
December 14
Deputies took a report of fraud/scam in Clearmont
December 15
Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Parnell
December 16
Deputies took a report of fraud in Maryville
Cedric S. Shields, 26, Charlotte, North Carolina, Probation violation
December 17
Deputies took a report of fraud in Maryville
December 18
Ryan E. Simmonds, 43, Mound City, Platte County warrant failure to appear
