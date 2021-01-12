COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, December 29.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Robert Stiens, and County Clerk Melinda Patton
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Inventory Transfer/Disposal form.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: 2021 Public Defender’s Office Rent notification and contract. Letter from Missouri Dept. of Conservation re: payments in-lieu-taxes (PILT)
• A call was made to Cathy Tourville, sales administrator with Norris Quarries regarding invoices for Grant Township. Tourville explained that the county had met and paid their portion of the CART rock and any additional tickets are the responsibility of the township. Calls were also placed to Jim Farnan, Trustee of Grant Township and Cronk Hauling to discuss further.
• Dee O’Riley, Public Administrator elect, stopped in to speak with the commission regarding her office setup and budgetary request items.
• A call was made to KONE to discuss pricing a new Administration Center elevator phone. KONE declined to provide pricing. The commission reviewed the quote again from MEI Elevator Services and approved the purchase and install of the phone. Andy Abbott, MTE, met with the commission to give a tutorial on the camera system.
• The commission reviewed applications from Nodaway County Fire Districts for CARES Act funds. Marilyn Jenkins, collector-treasurer was on hand to answer questions.
• A letter was received regarding board appointments. B. Walker, Presiding Commissioner, will take the Solid Waste Management District seat being vacated by Bob Stiens upon retirement. A second open seat will be discussed for potential appointments.
• Andy Macias with Snyder & Associates called regarding issuing addendums to the bids for bridges. Originally, six bridges were put out to bid. Due to pricing, it was recommended that two bridges be bid utilizing the original January 5th bid opening date. Bridges #727 and #988 will be the two bridges the county will accept bids for. Macias sent Addendum No. 1 via email for approval
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, December 31.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Robert Stiens, County Clerk Melinda Patton, and South District Commissioner elect Scott Walk
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Inventory Transfer/Disposal form; FY2021 Budget Hearing notice; U-Haul Equipment invoice. Road and Bridge to Strueby Diesel for repairs to various vehicles; to MFA Oil for an oil drum; to Maryville Outdoor for ice melt.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Public Service Commission – Evergy Missouri West, Inc.; Certificate of Liability Insurance – Loch Sand and Construction Company
• The commission reviewed and signed the contract for the 2021 Public Defender’s office rent.
• Patton swore-in Dee O’Riley, Public Administrator elect.
• Senator Dan Hegeman stopped in to speak with and update the commission. Hegeman discussed the Wayfair bill, transportation, FY21 state budget and health ordinance.
• Andy Macias and Caz Johnson with Snyder & Associates met with the commission to discuss the status of bridges slated for FY2021.
• The commission held a retirement reception for Bob Stiens during the afternoon portion of their session.