COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, Dec. 27.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: 911 Telephone Tax payment to City of Maryville for November and December 2022; ARPA payment packet
• Reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Email from a landowner re:garding road abandonment
• Walker reported that he adjusted the north exterior door at the Administration Center. A call was made to Coenen Electric to hook the exterior lights back up on the courthouse
• Lynette Harbin, director at Big Brother Big Sister, presented numbers to the commission and a request $5,000 to be considered in the FY2023 Budget.
• A landowner in Nodaway Township discussed the process of road closures.
• A County Road Construction Procedure was drafted to be used with Road Reconstruction and New Construction process.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, met with the commission to discuss a personnel issue.
• Jenkins, along with Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney, came in to discuss a personnel issue.
• Independence Township Trustee Philip Auffert stopped in to discuss CART Rock and a road for potential reconstruction in 2023
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, Jan.5.
In attendance were Bill Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included: Liquor License for SSS Missouri, LLC; Invoices to Nodaway News Leader, Schraeder Law Firm, Motorola (ARPA funds), MTE, Sam, LLC, Technology Group Solutions, LLC and Devnet; Recorder Fee Report (December 2022). Sheriff to RTS Tactical for equipment (Rickard Trust, to Hy-Vee & Falls City Mercantile for inmate food and supplies (January 2023); Circuit Clerk to Anderson, Sundell & Skinner for indigent funds.
• Reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff’s vehicle list; Letter on part-time hire; Letter on academy acceptance for Jared Snyder; Certificate of Liability Insurance (Lock Sand & Construction.
• The quarterly meeting for office holders was held with the following in attendance: Burns, Walker, Walk, Marilyn Jenkins, Tina Deiter, Rex Wallace, Randy Strong, Bob Rice, Lisa James and Patton. Office holders gave updates to activities and issues within their respective offices. The next quarterly meeting will be April 6, 2023. Also in attendance: Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader.
Jenkins stated her office has collected approximately 93% of 2022 taxes and they are still opening mail postmarked by December 31, 2021. On the treasurer’s side, they are wrapping up 2022.
Deiter stated she is getting her office set up and duties of staff assigned.
According to James, the recorder’s office has been slower, which she attributes to fewer home sells. The recorder’s office continues to work on back filing, currently into 1934.
Strong provided the group with a summary of projects they are working on, body worn and car cameras. The department has received the Gladys Rickard Charitable Trust in the amount of $23,799.86 to be used to purchase ballistic shields. A grant has also been submitted to the Department of Public Safety for jail improvements. His department is down a deputy, jail cook and two full-time jailers. Two jailers are going through the academy and are expected to graduate in June. Strong gave numbers for the last quarter of 2022.
Judge Rice stated they are waiting for final numbers for 2022 on the circuit. Rice gave updates on the Mental Health Board status, partnerships and funding opportunities. The board has met twice and has some of the housekeeping duties a new board has when starting up. The board is working on several grants. Rice discussed the transition process of the municipal court. He conducted five marriages this last quarter.
Wallace discussed the assessment process for 2023. Nodaway County Fair is set for July 13-15, 2023. Wallace asked questions regarding the future building space.
Patton discussed year end reports and documentation her office is working on. Filing for the April 2023 Municipal Election has closed with the final certification date being Jan. 24, 2023. She is wrapping up 2022 reporting and working on the FY2023 Budget.
• Discussed the bridge funding changes and the changes to the BRO program. Walk gave updates from his session at the Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) conference. The commission will be attending Great Northwest Days in February and will have their annual County Commissioners Association Meeting (CCAM) training in March. The commission discussed that they have not received any updates from Acciona (solar farm) and that they plan to have a 911 Oversight Board meeting on Jan. 17.
• The commission, along with Jenkins and Patton worked on budgetary items. A call was made to Thomas Shiflett, Thomas Lawn Care to discuss pricing for FY2023. He stated there were no price increases, the county will stay with the company for FY23.
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, met with the commission to review his budget requests. He also presented plans to bid rebar and pipe for the year. An advertisement has been put together with all sealed bids on pipe and rebar to be turned in to the office of the county clerk no later than January 26, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. for pipe and rebar by 11:30 a.m. at which time all sealed bids will be opened in the office of the county commission.
• The commission reviewed and signed the Promulgation Statement for the State Emergency Management Agency.
• A resident of Hopkins Township stopped in to inquire about road easements.
• Assessor, Rex Wallace, discussed the abandonment of a portion of County Road 234, starting .20 of a mile N of County Road 233 (also known as Panther Rd) and abandoned completely to the N end of Section 8 and 9, Township 65 N, Range 33 W, Nodaway County, Missouri as it was moved and voted to abandon said portion on Dec. 29, 2022. A call was made to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney to discuss next steps. The minutes from Dec. 29, 2022 will be recorded so a record of the abandonment is made. A call was returned to a landowner to discuss the next steps to establishing property boundaries.