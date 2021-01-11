MARYVILLE PUBLIC SAFETY
December 23
7:53 a.m. – 500 block W. 2nd – Stealing – Ongoing investigation
4:25 p.m. – 300 lock S. Buchanan – Stealing by deceit – Ongoing investigation
December 28
10:55 a.m. – 200 block S. Newton – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
1:51 p.m. – 2900 block S. Main – Fraud – Ongoing investigation
4:08 p.m. – 800 block W. 16th – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
5:04 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
December 29
10:16 a.m. – 800 block E. 1st – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
12:18 p.m. – 400 block E. Edwards – Stealing by deceit – Ongoing investigation
December 31
12:23 a.m. – 600 block S. Main – William A. Enk, 54, Maryville – Supplying alcohol to a minor
12:57 a.m. – 1100 block N. Main – Stalking – Ongoing investigation
8:21 a.m. – S. Main & US Hwy 71 Bypass – Kaleb J. Richter, 20, Blue Springs – Possession of marijuana, Speeding
1:15 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Treston L. Brown, 22, Lawrence, Kansas – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
9:41 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Catherine M. McGuire, 57, Parnell – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
January 2
4:59 p.m. – 600 block E. 7th – Lost, stolen license plates – Ongoing investigation
January 4
10:30 p.m. – 100 block S. Buchanan – Larceny from motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
Accidents
December 15
7:42 p.m. – S. Main and W. Cooper – Driver 1: Austin A. Kerr, 25, Maryville; Driver 2: Dustin F. Wilmes, 23, Maryville
January 5
12:16 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Driver 1: Ralph D. Slemp, 69, Tarkio; Vehicle owner 2: Linda D. Farmer, Skidmore