MARYVILLE POLICE
December 3
12:45 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Amir K. Austin, 18, Maryville – Larceny
December 14
4:51 p.m. – 700 block W. Thompson – Dog bite – Ongoing investigation
December 15
3:39 p.m. – 1100 block S. Main – Dallan R. Smith, 21, Hopkins – Driving while suspended; Failure to register motor vehicle
December 17
3:06 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Haillie C. Maupin, 26, Maryville – Larceny
December 18
2:55 p.m. – 300 block N. Main – Olumayowa O. Omolade, 22, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
December 19
6:55 p.m. – 500 block Prather Ave – Rose E. Viau, 52, Maryville – Harboring a vicious animal
9:16 p.m. – 300 block North Ave. – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
9:46 p.m. – 300 block N. Main – Eldon C. Paxson, 20, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
December 26
12:46 p.m. – 1400 block S. Munn – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
2:05 p.m. – 100 block N. Davis – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
December 27
7:29 p.m. – 300 block E. 4th – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
December 29
12:57 a.m. – 1000 block N. Country Club – Shawon Roberts, 30, St. Louis – In a city park after hours
11:03 p.m. – 500 block N. Laura – Harley E. Haley, 19, Redding, Iowa – Minor in possession; Alcohol prohibited in park; Allyson M. Earl, 18, Barnard – Minor in possession
December 30
2:35 a.m. – 300 block N. Main – Melandy Y. Myer, 26, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
7:10 p.m. – 300 block Volunteer Ave. – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
Accidents
December 6
3:00 p.m. – 100 block N. Country Club – Driver 1: Unknown; Driver 2: Lauren L. Newham, 16, Maryville
December 15
4:25 p.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Driver 1: Brittney L. Keith, 22, Maryville; Driver 2: Dean L. Reid, 65, Bedford, Iowa
December 17
2:40 p.m. – E. 16th & N. Dewey – Driver 1: Joshua W. Schroder, 38, Maryville
December 21
8:52 p.m. – S. Main & W. South Hills – Driver 1: Kendall E. Crowley, 20, Maryville
December 22
11:55 p.m. – 200 block White Ridge – Driver 1: Rachel G. Shields, 18, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: Unknown
December 24
3:55 p.m. – 1800 block S. Main – Driver 1: John L. Spire, 71, Parnell
December 25
6:55 a.m. – S. Main &E. South Hills – Driver 1: Richard W. Carr, 64, Maryville – Failure to yield; Driver 2: Mae F. Mackey, 39, Parnell