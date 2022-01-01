COURT NEWS
December 20
Judge Corey Herron
Andrew S. Parrott, Savannah, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams, Probation revoked and original sentence of seven years Department of Corrections to be served
Shamus M. Peterson, Hopkins, Probation violation, Statutory rape, second degree, Probation surrendered and original sentence of three years Department of Corrections ordered to be served
Ariel Hays, St. Joseph, Tampering with motor vehicle, first degree, Failure to appear, warrant issued