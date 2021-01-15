Piveral to turn 90 years old

Virginia Piveral of Maryville will be celebrating her 90th birthday on January 27.
She was born to Herschel and Virginia (Shelton) Collins on January 27, 1931.
Virginia married Robert Piveral on April 30, 1949. Robert has passed away. The couple had six children, Jesse (Cheryl) Piveral (both deceased); Lynn (Al) Boehm, Stanberry; Robert Piveral Jr., Arlington, Texas; Cheryl (Gene) Pierson (both deceased), Rick (Rita) Piveral, Conception Jct.; and Mike (Sharon) Piveral, Maryville. She has 22 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Virginia is a long time member of the Maryville Garden Club, and previously was a Boy Scout leader and a volunteer with the American Red Cross.
Her family is requesting a card shower in honor of this special occasion Cards and well wishes can be mailed to her in care of Maryville Living Center, 524 N. Laura St., Maryville, MO 64468.