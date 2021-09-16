Paynes to celebrate 35 years

Robert and Carol Payne of Maryville will be celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary on September 26.
They were married at the Maryville Church of Nazarene by Rev. Leland LaRose and the late Earl VanSickle.
Robert retired from Energizer and the US Coast Guard Reserve. Carol retired from the dietary department at St. Francis Hospital.
They are the parents to two sons. Travis Lee (Samantha) Payne of North Kansas City and William Matthew Payne (Lisa Condor) of Denver, Colorado.
They are also the grandparents to two granddaughters, Scarlette Rey and Sienna Harper Payne of North Kansas City.
A card shower is requested for the couple, cards and well wishes can be mailed to 1242 W. 19th St., Maryville, MO 64468.