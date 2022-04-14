Murphy to celebrate 90th

Former Maryville resident Kathryn Murphy is turning 90 on April 19. Kay was married to Roy Murphy (deceased) and they moved to Maryville in 1962. Kay worked as a librarian at Northwest Missouri State University, retiring in 1997 after 33 years.
Roy and Kay were blessed with three children, Tim Murphy (Denise) is retired from the FDIC and lives in St. Charles, Missouri. Dan Murphy is retired and lives in High Ridge, Missouri, and Holly Murphy Barstow (Bruce) lives in Omaha, Nebraska, where she is president of Barstow & Company.
Kay has five grandchildren, Brett (Claire) Barstow, Omaha; Taylor Barstow (Stephen Krotseng), San Francisco, California; Lauren (Cody) Hill, O’Fallon, Missouri; Danielle Madrid, St. Louis, Missouri, and Abigail Murphy, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
In 2018, Kay moved to Omaha and resides at Brookestone Village, 4330 S. 144th St., #314, Omaha, NE 68137. A card shower is planned in her honor.