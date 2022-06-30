McGinness couple mark 60th

Connie and Bob McGinness are celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 23, 2022. They were married on June 23, 1962 at the First Christian Church in Maryville by Reverend Roy Fields.
Bob is owner/operator of McGinness Electric in Maryville. Connie is retired from Harden, Cummins, Moss and Miller CPAs.
They are the parents of three children, Greg (Shelly) McGinness, Brenda (Barry) Jones, and JoAnna (Sean) Baker, all of Maryville. The couple has 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A reception is being held in their honor on Saturday, July 2, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the First Christian Church, Maryville. The couple requests no gifts, but cards are welcome.
Cards and congratulations can also be mailed to 24110 315th St., Maryville, MO 64468.