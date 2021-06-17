McClain couple to celebrate 60 years of marriage in July

Gary and Shirley McClain of Maryville are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on July 1. They were married at the Skidmore Christian Church on July 1, 1961.
The couple has been active in the community and their church over the last 60 years.
Gary sold insurance for American Family for over 45 years while Shirley ran the home and office. The couple has been blessed with two daughters, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to honor them with a card shower for this special occasion. Cards, memories, photos, and well wishes can be mailed to Gary and Shirley at 1066 S. Dunn St., Maryville, MO 64468.