Mattson to mark her 90th year

Marian Mattson, Conception Jct., will be celebrating her 90th birthday on January 24, 2021. She was born in 1931 to John and Nora (Abels) Zirfas. She grew up on a farm and graduated from The Immaculate Conception High School in 1949.

Marian married Clifton Joseph Mattson on October 20, 1956 at the Conception Abbey in Conception, Missouri. They resided on a farm near Conception and raised eight children: Marilyn (Gary) Wood, Maysville; Bernard, Lawrence (Connie), Francis (Linda), and Gary (Stacey) Mattson, and Joan (Jeff) Farnan, all of Conception Jct.; James (Sue) Mattson, Maryville; and Erma Mattson, Columbia, Missouri. There are 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Birthday cards and well wishes can be mailed to her at: 34404 Mahogany Rd, Conception Jct., MO 64434.

