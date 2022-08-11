Roy and Julia Lyle, Burlington Jct., Missouri, will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were united in marriage on August 31, 1962 in Yankton, South .Dakota.
Roy is the son of the late Raymond and Edith Lyle, Burlington Jct. Julia is the daughter of the late Cecil and Arcille Pierson, Quitman, Missouri.
The couple has three daughters: Shelley (Scott) Buckles, King George, Virginia, Sandra Lyle, Greenfield, Missouri, and Robin (Steve) Shamberger, Graham, Missouri. They have six grandchildren: Thomas Buckles, Erin Ogle, Andrea Smith, Carl Mason, and Blake and Brice Shamberger. They have five great grandchildren.
The family is requesting a card shower in their honor. Cards and well wishes can be mailed to: Roy and Julia Lyle 18706 State Highway KK Burlington Jct., MO 64428.