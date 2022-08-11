Roy and Julia Lyle, Burlington Jct., Missouri, will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.  They were united in marriage on August 31, 1962 in Yankton, South .Dakota.

Roy is the son of the late Raymond and Edith Lyle, Burlington Jct.  Julia is the daughter of the late Cecil and Arcille Pierson, Quitman, Missouri.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags