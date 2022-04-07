Lou Fuller to mark 102 years

Luella (Lou) Fuller, Maryville, will be celebrating her 102nd birthday on  Saturday, April 23, 2022. 

Her family wants to honor her with a card shower.

To send birthday wishes mail cards to 1730 N. Clayton Ave., Apt. #109, Maryville, MO 64468.

