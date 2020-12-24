Lee Olsen to mark 90 years

Letoy (Lee) Olsen of Phoenix, Arizona, formerly of Maryville will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Monday, December 28.
Lee and her late husband Verne were long-time residents of Maryville. In 2018, she moved to Phoenix to be closer to family. She is in good health these days and enjoying time with family. However, she always talks fondly of living in Maryville and misses her friends there.
Lee’s children are Debbie Thompson, Phoenix; Nancy Caddell, Phoenix; Gail Michael, Lincoln, Nebraska; Brian Olsen, Phoenix; Chris Olsen, Madrid, Iowa; and Matt Olsen, Olathe, Kansas. She also has 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 has ruined the big plans to celebrate her 90th birthday. However, we still plan to celebrate with social distancing and zoom.
Her family is also requesting a card shower in her honor. Cards and well wishes can be sent to Lee Olsen, 23828 N. 59th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85310