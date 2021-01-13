Lambs celebrate 50 years

Coby and Jennie Sue Lamb of Maryville, Missouri, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on January 9, 2021. They were married on that day in Maryville in 1971.
Coby retired from the Northwest Missouri Regional Credit Union, and Jennie Sue is a retired eighth grade reading teacher of Washington/Maryville Middle School.
Children of the couple include Mindy (son-in-law Kevin, and grandchildren McKenna, Alexis, and Caia) of North Liberty, Iowa, and Katie (son-in-law James, and grandchildren Charles and Jane) of Leawood, Kansas.
Cards and congratulations can be sent to the couple at 303 James Avenue, Maryville, MO 64468.