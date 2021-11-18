Karen Archer to turn 60

The family of Karen Archer would like to honor her with a card shower for her 60th birthday on November 21. She was born to the late Donald and Teresa Meyer Schmitz and is married to Mike Archer. Together they raised four children on their farm outside of Conception Junction and have been blessed with seven grandchildren and one due next month.
Karen is in remission from Acute Myeloid Leukemia after an incredible battle over the past 18 months. She continues to recover from side effects of the strong treatments and would enjoy hearing from family and friends. Cards can be sent to 34688 Mahogany Road, Conception Junction, MO 64434.