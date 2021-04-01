Jim Boyles to celebrate 88 years

Jim Boyles of Maryville, will celebrate his 88th birthday on April 7, 2020.
Jim is retired from Burlington Northern Railroad. He has been married to his wife, Donna Boyles for 69 years.
They are the parents of five children, Sharon (Larry) LeMaster, Decatur, Georgia; David (Sharon) Boyles, Morrison, Illinois; Brenda (Jeff) Varney, Bloomington, Illinois; Lora Lee Harold, Sycamore, Illinois and Jeanette Stevenson, Kenosha, Wisconsin. They also have nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family is requesting a card shower in honor of this special occasion. Cards and well wishes can be mailed to 703 Serenity Loop, Maryville, MO 64468.