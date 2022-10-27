Jerry Mogg to turn 80

Jerry Mogg, St Joseph, turned 80 on October 11. A celebration will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at the Abundant Life Center/ Community of Christ, 5130 Faraon Street, St Joseph.

Jerry grew up in Clare, Michigan and graduated in 1961. He continued his education at Graceland College where he met Sandra Froyd, daughter of Clifford and Mildred (Coffelt) Froyd of the Bedison, Missouri area.  They were married in the Maryville RLDS Church in June, 1965. 

