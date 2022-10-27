Jerry Mogg to turn 80

Jerry Mogg, St Joseph, turned 80 on October 11. A celebration will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at the Abundant Life Center/ Community of Christ, 5130 Faraon Street, St Joseph.
Jerry grew up in Clare, Michigan and graduated in 1961. He continued his education at Graceland College where he met Sandra Froyd, daughter of Clifford and Mildred (Coffelt) Froyd of the Bedison, Missouri area. They were married in the Maryville RLDS Church in June, 1965.
Jerry went to Officer’s Candidate School serving as an officer in the U.S. Army on active duty for three years at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri.
Jerry graduated with his Master’s Degree in Business from the University of Kansas. Jerry worked at CPA Firms for 40 plus years and was a partner for 24 years at Sanders, Mogg & Associates. He retired in 2006.
They have two sons, Greg (Gayla), Liberty, Missouri and Bryan (Heather), Littleton, Colorado. They have four grandchildren, Jordan (Shannon); Brayden (Audry Briggs); Amber and Allison.
A Zoom call is set up for 4-5 p.m. for you to visit with Jerry or family. The zoom meeting ID is: 857 2272 6416, passcode 219915. Phone: 816-232-4821; email: jerry.mogg@gmail.com. Cards may be sent to 1902 Park Ridge Dr., St. Joseph, MO 64503.