Hull to mark 90th

Robert Martin Hull, Maryville, celebrated his 90th birthday on December 8. He was born on a farm near Blanchard, Iowa and graduated from Clarinda High School in 1949.
Bob soloed his first aircraft in 1950 and flew for over 50 years. He attended Northwest Missouri State University for two years and then enlisted in the Air Force in 1954.
He married LaVonne Roberts in September of 1959. He was co-owner of Hull & Scott Implement Company from 1962 to 1992. He also served on the Consumers Oil Co. Board of Directors for nine years.
Cards and well wishes can be mailed to: 23171 State Hwy 148, Maryville, MO 64468.