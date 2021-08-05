Howells to celebrate 50 years

David and Kathy (Shineman) Howell were married at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Tarkio, Missouri by Fr. Frank Lackamp on August 14, 1971. David is a 1969 graduate of Rock Port High School. Kathy is a 1970 graduate of Fairfax High School. After David graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 1973, the couple settled down to make their home in Maryville.
They have two daughters, two sons-in-law, and three grandchildren. Meagan and Seann Dwyer, twins Connor and Harper reside in Parkville. Molly and Adam Schwery, son Grant reside in Kansas City.
David retired in 2017 after a long career with the Shelter Mutual Insurance Claims Department. Kathy worked for over 20 years as the Youth Minister at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church. She spent the next several years working at Owens Library at Northwest Missouri State before retiring in 2017.
The couple can be found at Northwest sporting events, spending time with grandkids, playing cards and dining out with friends.
When asked what their secret to a long marriage is, they responded, “Making Christ the center of your marriage.”
David and Kathy will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary by renewing their wedding vows during the 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church on August 15. There will also be a reception at the St. Gregory’s Parish Hall from 2-4 p.m.