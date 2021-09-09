Hersh couple celebrate 60th

Butch and Rita (Patterson) Hersh of Ravenwood will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on September 24.
The couple was married on September 24, 1961 at Graham, Missouri.
They are the parents to three children, Allen (Carol) Hersh, Conception Junction, Keith (Tonya) Hersh, Granbury, Texas and Annette (Don) Huffaker, Whitesville, Missouri. They also have four grandchildren, Cody (Meghan) Hersh, Maryville; Jacklyn Hersh, Conception Junction; Taylor Hersh, Texas and Alanna (Adam) Armstrong, Maryville. Butch and Rita have two great-grandchildren, Caitlin and Quinn.
The children would like to request friends and family help celebrate this special day with a card shower. Cards may be sent to Butch and Rita at PO Box 144, Ravenwood, MO 64479.