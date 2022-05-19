Henggelers celebrate 60th

On June 2 ,2022 Leroy and Judy Henggeler will celebrate 60 years of marriage. They are the parents of four children: Katrina (Dan) Gallagher, Mary (Rick) Palmer, Mike (LaShawna) Henggeler, and Matt (Ashley) Henggeler, as well as 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one more on the way.
Cards of wishes for congratulations on their 60th Wedding Anniversary are welcomed. They would appreciate hearing from their many friends and extended family that have touched their lives being a part of their life story over the past 60 years. You may send a card to: 800 N Elm St., Stanberry, MO 64489.