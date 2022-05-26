Helen Fare to turn 100 years old

The children of Helen Fare are requesting a card shower in honor of her 100th birthday.
She was born June 3, 1922, to Elmer and Della (Dukes) Herndon on a farm near Oxford, Missouri. She grew up in Parnell, Missouri, and graduated from Parnell High School in 1940.
She married Harold Fare in 1942. He passed away in 2006.
She has three daughters, Connie Hawk, Patsy Orey, and Kathy (Charley) Brand.
She has six grandchildren (two deceased), 14 great-grandchildren, and 12 great great-grandchildren (one deceased).
Cards may be sent to the honoree at 204 N. Main St., Ravenwood, MO 64479.