Eddie and Betty Heitman of Skidmore Missouri will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, February 12, 2022. The couple was married on February 12, 1972 at Saint Gregory Catholic Church in Maryville Missouri. The couple has two sons Chad (Jaci) Heitman and Tim Heitman; four grandchildren Skyler, Peyton and Logan Heitman and Owen Colter. Cards may be sent to the couple at 33253 Glacier Rd., Skidmore MO 64487.
Event Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Read the latest e-Edition
- Click on the image to the left to view the latest e-Edition of The Maryville Forum