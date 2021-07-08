Hazel Euler to turn 90

Hazel (Neff) Euler of Stewartsville will be celebrating her 90th birthday on July 19.
Hazel is a graduate of Graham High School and Gard Business School. She worked as a bookkeeper for Douglas Candy Company and St. Joe Radio and Supply before her retirement.
She is married to William Euler and they have two children, David (Marylou) Euler of Stewartsville and Richard (Kathleen) Euler of Maryville. There are eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
There will be a family celebration. Her family is requesting a card shower to honor her special occasion.
Cards and well wishes will reach Hazel at 12642 NW Old Cemetery Rd., Stewartsville, MO 64490.