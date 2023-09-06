Miss Katelyn Diane Haymes and Mr. Mark Nathan Lewis were united in marriage at 6 p.m. on July 21, 2023. The ceremony and reception were held at Storybook Barn, a wedding venue located in the rolling hills of Rogersville, Missouri.
The double ring ceremony was performed by Rev. Rusty Thomas, uncle of the bride. The event took place among family and friends in the open outdoors, below a handmade wooden cross. The wedding party gathered to exchange vows at the end of an aisle decorated with hanging vases of white and blue flowers and greenery on a natural carpet of grass. Nuptial music was provided by Evangel University’s Faculty Brass Quintet.
Kate’s parents are Jason and Krista Haymes of Mount Vernon, Missouri. Her grandparents are Bill and Jean Haymes of Springfield, Missouri, Grace Haymes of Springfield, Missouri, and Joyce and the late Bruce Thomas of Murray, Kentucky.
Mark’s parents are Dale and Beverly Lewis of Maryville, Missouri. His grandparents are the late B.K. and Mary Margaret Lewis of Ravenwood, Missouri and the late Clayton and Rosalie Askins of Chillicothe, Missouri.
The bride, given in marriage by her father, was attired in a sleeveless white satin gown overlayed with white lace that featured a flowing train and back button details. Her long hair was accented with fresh flowers as she carried a bouquet of blue delphinium, anemones and white and coral roses; inspired by the summer sky.
The bride was attended by Carmen Haymes, sister-in-law of the bride, Jordan Schrandt, sister of the bride, and maid of honor Lindsay Seifried, sister of the bride.
Serving as groomsmen were: Seth Haymes, brother of the bride, Matt Trautman, friend of the groom and best man Justin Nickerson, friend of the groom.
Brothers-in-law of the bride, Doug Schrandt and Jeff Seifried served as ushers for the service. Calvary Schrandt and Heidi Haymes, nieces of the bride were flower girls. Boaz and Ezra Schrandt, nephews of the bride, served as ring bearers.
Following the ceremony, all the guests participated in a group photo to commemorate the event. The remainder of the evening was spent celebrating as the couple completed the ceremonial cake cutting and enjoyed their first dance. Guests enjoyed charcuterie during the cocktail hour and a dinner of the bride and groom’s favorite foods. The couples’ send off through bubbles was preceded with an aerial fireworks display.
Kate graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 2006 and Evangel University in 2012 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Primary and Secondary Education. Following a short stint teaching, Kate adjusted her career to become a corporate pilot. She is currently flying for a company out of Oklahoma.
Mark graduated from Maryville High School in 2001 and Northwest Missouri State University in 2006 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Advertising. He is a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones. Following wedding trips to Hot Springs, Arkansas and Bora Bora, French Polynesia, the couple will reside in West Plains, Missouri.