Miss Katelyn Diane Haymes and Mr. Mark Nathan Lewis were united in marriage at 6 p.m. on July 21, 2023. The ceremony and reception were held at Storybook Barn, a wedding venue located in the rolling hills of Rogersville, Missouri.

The double ring ceremony was performed by Rev. Rusty Thomas, uncle of the bride. The event took place among family and friends in the open outdoors, below a handmade wooden cross. The wedding party gathered to exchange vows at the end of an aisle decorated with hanging vases of white and blue flowers and greenery on a natural carpet of grass. Nuptial music was provided by Evangel University’s Faculty Brass Quintet.

