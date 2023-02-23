Gumm to mark 90th

George Gumm of Maryville will turn 90 years old on Friday, February 24.
He has been married to Virginia Gumm for 65 years. They are the parents of three children, Ed Gumm (Katy) of Maryville, Teresa Gumm of Lenexa, Kansas, and Sandy Gumm of St. Joseph, Missouri.
They also have four grandchildren, Bobby Gumm (Merlin), Los Angeles, California; Brandon Gumm (Abbie), Maryville; Jackie Langford, St. Joseph, and Geordon Gumm, Overland Park, Kansas., as well as three great-grandchildren, Jayden Gumm, Zaylee and Zara Langford, all of St. Joseph.