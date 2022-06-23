Gumm couple celebrate 65th

George and Virginia Gumm celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a small gathering of family. They were married on June 4, 1957 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Trenton, Missouri. They moved to Maryville in 1957 to start a family business, Clara’s Fashions, and share in managing responsibilities of the Knotty Pine Motel and Mary Mart Shopping Center, which were built and owned by Della Behm and Clara and Cleo Watkins, Virginia’s aunt and parents.
They have three children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.